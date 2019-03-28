ONF and TIP collaborating on Open Optical Transport

The ONF and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) agreed to collaborate on optical transport solutions that increase openness, SDN programmability, and disaggregation.



The collaboration combines the ONF's Open Disaggregated Transport Network (ODTN) project and TIP’s­­­ Open Optical & Packet Transport(OOPT) group. Both groups are leveraging open software and hardware, common APIs and community collaboration.



The groups said their existing work as highly synergistic, as the ONF (ODTN) has pursued a software-centric approach while TIP (OOPT) has pursued an open hardware agenda.



ONF (ODTN) will continue to focus on the control plane with the development of an Open Source SDN controller (ONOS) and standardization of open APIs such as Transport API (TAPI). ONF has also developed the definition of the end-to-end Data Center interconnect (DCI) use-case according to ONF’s service provider needs through its ODTN Reference Design process.



In parallel, TIP (OOPT) members have introduced two white box transponder systems, Voyager and Cassini, based on open designs. They have also developed TAI, the Transponder Abstraction Interface, and the GNPy open source optical planning tool.







