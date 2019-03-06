OIF and Ethernet Alliance run FlexE traffic over 400G

At OFC in San Diego, OIF and the Ethernet Alliance are running Flex Ethernet (FlexE) traffic sent over three bonded and subrated 100 GbE interfaces streaming over the Ethernet Alliance 400 GbE network. The demo, which provides a live interconnection between the OIF and Ethernet Alliance booths on the show floor, is designed to showcase the Ethernet Alliance’s IEEE 802.3bs 400 Gbps network and OIF’s FlexE 2.0 Implementation Agreement (IA).



“The Ethernet Alliance’s 400 GbE network over the OFC exhibit floor is the perfect setting to illustrate the real-world features and capabilities of the OIF FlexE 2.0 IA that allows network operators to tailor their traffic while still leveraging Ethernet,” according to Nathan Tracy, OIF’s President and Technologist at TE Connectivity. “The Ethernet Alliance’s deployment of the 400 GbE network at OFC combined with OIF’s FlexE demonstration illustrates the coincident availability of these new technologies.”“We’re pleased to be able to make our 400 GbE network available to the OIF for this demonstration at OFC,” said Ethernet Alliance chairman John D’Ambrosia. “We applaud the OIF for its work in leveraging 100 GbE and 400 GbE in its FlexE 2.0 implementation agreement. Their efforts will increase the capabilities of these solutions to help address the market needs of the Next Ethernet Era.“The member companies participating in the OIF demo include Amphenol, Cisco, Credo Semiconductor (HK) LTD, Finisar, Inphi, Juniper Networks, Keysight Technologies, Molex, Spirent Communications, TE Connectivity, VIAVI Solutions, Xilinx and YAMAICHI ELECTRONICS.Rhe Ethernet Alliance’s OFC 2019 demo incorporates equipment and solutions from 21 different companies: Amphenol; Anritsu; Arista Networks; Cisco; Credo Semiconductor; EXFO; Finisar; Intel; Ixia / Keysight Technologies; Juniper Networks; Lumentum; Nexans S.A.; Panduit; Source Photonics; Spectra7 Microsystems; Spirent Communications; TE Connectivity; Tektronix; Teledyne LeCroy; VIAVI and Xilinx, Inc.