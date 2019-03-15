OCP 2019: Wiwynn intros Open19 server based on Project Olympus

At OCP 2019, Wiwynn introduced an Open19 server based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus server specification.



The SV6100G3 is a 1U double wide brick server that complies with the LinkedIn led Open19 Project standard, which defines a cross-industry common form factor applicable to EIA 19” racks. With the Open19 defined brick servers, cages and snap-on cables, operators can blind mate both data and power connections to speed up rack deployment and enhance serviceability.



Based on the open source cloud hardware specification of Microsoft’s Project Olympus, the SV6100G3 features two Intel Xeon Processor Scalable family processors, up to 1.5TB memory and one OCP Mezzanine NIC. The



“Wiwynn has extensive experience in open IT gears design to bring TCO improvement for hyperscale data centers,” said Steven Lu, Vice President of Product Management at Wiwynn. “We are excited to introduce the Open19 based SV6100G3 which assists data center operators of all sizes to benefit from the next generation high-efficiency open standards with lower entry barrier.”





