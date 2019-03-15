OCP 2019: Toshiba tests NVM Express over Fabrics

At OCP Summit 2019, Toshiba Memory America demonstrated proof-of-concept native Ethernet NVMe-oF (NVM Express over Fabrics) SSDs.



Toshiba Memory also showed its KumoScale software, which is a key NVMe-oF enabler for disaggregated storage cloud deployments. First introduced last year, Toshiba Memory has recently enhanced KumoScale’s capabilities with support for TCP-based networks.



