OCP 2019: Netronome unveils 50GbE SmartNICs

Netronome unveiled its Agilio CX 50GbE SmartNICs in OCP Mezzanine 2.0 form factor with line-rate advanced cryptography and 2GB onboard DDR memory.



The Agilio CX SmartNIC platform fully and transparently offloads virtual switch, virtual router, eBPF and P4-based datapath processing for networking functions such as overlays, security, load balancing and telemetry, enabling cloud and SDN-enabled compute and storage servers to free up critical server CPU cores for application processing while delivering significantly higher performance.



Netronome said its new SmartNIC reduces tail latency significantly enabling high-performance Web 2.0 applications to be deployed in cost and energy-efficient servers. With advanced Transport Layer Security (TLS/SSL)-based cryptography support at line-rate and up to two million stateful sessions per SmartNIC, web and data storage servers in hyperscale environments can now be secured tighter than ever before, preventing hacking of networks and precious user data.







Deployable in OCP Yosemite servers, the Agilio CX 50GbE SmartNICs implement a standards-based and open advanced buffer management scheme enabled by the unique many-core multithreaded processing memory-based architecture of the Netronome Network Flow Processor (NFP) silicon. This improves application performance and enables hyperscale operators to maintain high levels of service level agreements (SLAs). Dynamic eBPF-based programming and hardware acceleration enables intelligent scaling of networking workloads across multiple host CPU cores, improving server efficiency. The solution also enhances security and data center efficiencies by offloading TLS, a widely deployed protocol used for encryption and authentication of applications that require data to be securely exchanged over a network.“Securing user data in Web 2.0 applications and preventing malicious attacks such as BGP hijacking as experienced recently in hyperscale operator infrastructures are critical needs that have exacerbated significantly in recent years,” said Sujal Das, chief marketing and strategy officer at Netronome. “Netronome developed the Agilio CX 50GbE SmartNIC solution to address these vital industry requirements by meticulously optimizing the hardware with open source and hyperscale operator applications and infrastructures.”Agilio CX 50GbE SmartNICs in OCP Mezzanine 2.0 form factor are sampling today and include the generally available NFP-5000 silicon. The production version of the board and software is expected in the second half of this year.