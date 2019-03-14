OCP 2019: Microsoft's Project Zipline offers better data compression

At OCP 2019, Microsoft unveiled Project Zipline, a new compression standard for data sets covering Edge to Cloud app.



Project Zipline promises "compression without compromises where always-on procession achieves high compression ratios with high throughput and low latency. Zipline encompasses algorithms, software, and silicon engines.



Microsoft estimates Zipline data set sizes at 4 ~ 8% of uncompressed sizes. Over time, Microsoft anticipates Project Zipline compression technology will make its way into network data processing, smart SSDs, archival systems, cloud appliances, general purpose microprocessor, IoT, and edge devices.



A number of big name silicon and storage companies are already on board as partners.



