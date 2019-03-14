OCP 2019: Juniper integrates with SONiC

Juniper Networks will offer native integration of its platforms with Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC), which was developed and contributed to the Open Compute Project (OCP) Foundation by Microsoft.



SONiC is an extensible network switch operations and management platform with a large and growing ecosystem of hardware and software partners.



Juniper said native integration with SONiC underscores its commitment to open programmability, complete disaggregation and expanded solutions to support cloud-first enterprises. Specifically, the integration will offer cloud and service provider customers:



Open programmability: Allows for the rapid integration, agility and flexibility necessary for enterprise end users looking to swiftly adapt to market changes.

Disaggregation : Highly modular architecture decouples integrated components and software, thereby offering customers the ultimate freedom of choice and flexibility.

Automation : Network operations have always been a tedious and repetitive process. Combining the power of open programmability and disaggregation, Juniper streamlines network diagnostics, automates complex workflows and optimizes network infrastructure operation.

Broad ecosystem: Native SONiC integration will provide the broad networking community and cloud providers with the latest routing, switching and analytics solutions from Juniper.

“At Juniper Networks, we recognize how important open programmability is to our customers, already evidenced in our support of OpenConfig, Open/R and P4. To continue this support, we’re excited to announce the native integration of Juniper’s platforms with SONiC to offer hyperscale data center customers another option in data center architecture,” stated Manoj Leelanivas, Chief Product Officer, Juniper Networks.“The integration of Juniper’s platforms with SONiC shows the company’s commitment to open networking and is an important step in our mission to revolutionize networking for today and into the future. Customers will be able to take advantage of this simplified and automated switch management platform, enhanced by rich routing and deep telemetry innovations,” stated Yousef Khalidi, CVP, Azure Networking, Microsoft Corp.