OCP 2019: Ixia and Marvell conduct 12.8Tbps 400GE test

Keysight Technologies announced a joint demonstration of Ixia’s AresOne-400 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) test system and the Marvell Prestera CX 8580 Ethernet switch.



The Marvell Prestera CX 8580 switch, a 12.8Tbps, 256x 50G device, is part of a new family of switches from Marvell that offers workflow visibility and analytics with its Storage Aware Flow Engine (SAFE) technology and a reduction in network layers leveraging its high radix switch core technology known as FASTER.



“We are excited to showcase our newly announced Marvell Prestera CX 8500 family with a powerful RFC compliant 32x400G demonstration. This feature-rich family leverages the testing capability of Ixia’s AresONE test equipment to test the scale, 12.8Tbps, and wide range of packet encapsulations that are supported by the switch pipeline,” said Guy Azrad, vice president of engineering, Networking Business Unit and general manager at Marvell Israel. “This collaboration testifies to both organizations’ ability to support the design, deployment and testing of the next generation, high-speed network infrastructure that will be needed to keep pace with ever-growing data demands.”



“This demonstration highlights the capabilities of the AresONE-400GE test system and the Marvell Prestera CX 8580 switch to support real-world applications in the data center,” said Sunil Kalidindi, vice president of product management at Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group. “We are proud to showcase the world’s first and only full-box 12.8Tbps 400GE test with Marvell and demonstrate the maturity of our solutions as 400GE rapidly becomes mainstream.”





