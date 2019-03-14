OCP 2019: Broadcom intros OCP NIC 3.0 adapters

Broadcom introduced OCP NIC 3.0 adapters supporting the full range of data rates and interfaces from 1GbE to 200GbE. The portfolio includes a wide selection of Ethernet adapter cards with 1-, 2- and 4-port configurations.



The new 100GbE and 200GbE adapters, which are based on Broadcom's NetXtreme E-Series Ethernet controllers, also feature Broadcom’s Thor multi-host controller that has the industry’s best performing 56G PAM-4 SerDes and PCIe 4.0 interface. Sampling is underway.



“OCP NIC 3.0 provides a unified specification and form factor for connecting server and storage systems,” said Ed Redmond, senior vice president and general manager of the Compute and Connectivity Division at Broadcom. “With strong customer demand and virtually unanimous industry backing for this unified solution, our complete portfolio of OCP NIC 3.0 adapters facilitates broad adoption of this new form factor and drives further innovation in high performance computing and storage applications to address an ever-increasing demand for bandwidth.”





