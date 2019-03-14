OCP 2019: Big Switch demos SONiC + Open Network Linux

At OCP 2019, Big Switch Networks demonstrated an open-source network operating system (NOS) through an integration with Microsoft-led Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) and Big Switch-led Open Network Linux (ONL). The demonstration highlights automation, zero-touch provisioning and visibility leveraging a DevOps-centric Ansible workflow and SDN-centric controller workflows.



The SONiC + ONL NOS is comprised of the following open-source software components, each of which are widely deployed independently:



ONL, a base platform OS, including ONLP platform APIs

SONiC, higher-layer NOS stack, including forwarding agent/Switch Abstraction Interface (SAI) management, telemetry and programmable API layers

Free Range Routing (FRR), integrated through SONiC, for the L3 control plane functionality (BGP, OSPF)

Configuration automation and visibility with Ansible

Zero-touch installation and visibility via an SDN controller

Ease of deploying a BGP switching fabric with 10G, 25G and 100G open networking switches from Edgecore Networks, leveraging Broadcom’s StrataXGS Trident II and StrataXGS Tomahawk networking ASICs

The SONiC + ONL demo stack is available for download from the SONiC + ONL technology page. (below). Examples from the demo include: