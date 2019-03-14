OCP 2019: Arista's 12.8Tbps switch developed with Facebook

At OCP 2019, Arista Networks announced a high-radix 12.8Tbps switching system developed with Facebook with the goal of simplifying 100/400G networking.



The Arista 7360X Series doubles system density while reducing power consumption and cost by doubling the network diameter and reducing the number of required leaf-spine tiers. Full manageability via FBOSS (Facebook Open Switching Software) is supported for controlling power and thermal efficiency along with the control plane.



The new platform is a compact, four rack unit design and all active components are removable. It delivers a 60% reduction in power at under 10 watts per 100G port. Standards-based, the system comes with support for 100G QSFP and 400G OSFP or QSFP-DD optics and cables. Arista EOS delivers the advanced traffic management, automation and telemetry features needed to build and maintain modern cloud networks.



The Arista 7368X4 Series is available as an 8-slot modular system with a choice of 100G and 400G modules based on industry-standard interfaces and support for EOS.It is currently shipping with 100G interfaces. Price per 100G port is under $600.“The Arista solution has helped Facebook to gain significant improvements in power and space efficiency, reducing the number of switch chips in the network stack and allowing power to be freed up for compute resources,” said Najam Ahmad, Vice President Network Engineering for Facebook. “Having both an internally developed Minipack and the Arista solution allows Facebook to remain multi-sourced, with an option to run Arista EOS or FBOSS on both, where either system can be deployed in multiple tiers of networks.”