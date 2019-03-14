OCP 2019: Apstra shows data center automation with SONiC

At OCP 2019 in San Jose, Apstra demonstrated its Intent-Based Data Center Automation with support for SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) as part of a multi-vendor solution.



“Apstra is a strong advocate of network disaggregation. Our mission is to deliver massively automated turnkey infrastructure operations that are hardware independent, and we continue to add new network operating systems to our hardware compatibility list based on customer demand,” said Mansour Karam, CEO and Founder of Apstra. “We are showing a demonstration of Apstra Intent-Based Data Center Automation with SONiC, an open source container-based cloud networking stack solution, that represents expanded options for companies deploying Intent-Based Networking solutions.”