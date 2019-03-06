NTT acquires WhiteHat Security

NTT Security Corporation (Tokyo) agreed to acquire privately-owned WhiteHat Security, a leading application security provider committed to securing applications that run enterprises’ businesses. Financial terms were not disclosed.



“WhiteHat has been at the center of application security, providing wide-reaching solutions to its customers and partners, and we will continue to invest in our people and technologies to maintain that leadership,” said Craig Hinkley, CEO, WhiteHat Security. “The synergy between our two security-focused companies will enable our partners, customers and prospects to benefit from our combined cybersecurity solutions.”







NTT Security said the deal strengthens its position in enterprise security.NTT Security has 10 Security Operations Centers (SOCs), seven R&D centers, over 1,500 security experts and handles hundreds of thousands of security incidents annually across six continents.“NTT Security’s overarching goal is to provide comprehensive, game-changing cybersecurity solutions that address the broader needs of digital transformation. WhiteHat is recognized globally as a leader and pioneer in the application security cloud services and DevSecOps spaces,” said Katsumi Nakata, Chief Executive Officer, NTT Security. “By bringing WhiteHat Security into our portfolio we are now well positioned to deliver on our vision of securing a smart and connected society by providing comprehensive security solutions for enterprises undergoing digital transformation.”