Nokia confirms 30th commercial 5G deal

Nokia celebrated its 30th commercial 5G deal: Austria's A1.
Nokia said, taken together, the 30 commercial deals - including 16 with publicly named service provider customers - offer an insight into the progress of 5G roll-outs around the world and illustrate the value network operators see in this technology.
Nokia has made 5G announcements with the following companies:
- A1
- Telenor
- Sprint
- 5G-Salt
- Telia
- TIM
- Ice (Norway)
- T-Mobile US
- Vodafone Italy
- U.S. Cellular
- Telecom Egypt
- CMCC
- rain (South Africa)
- China Telecommunications Corporation
- Saudi Telecom Co.
- Korea Telecom
- Optus
- Bharti Airtel
- Telefónica Deutschland
- Sandvik
- Starhub
- Softbank
- Rakuten
- du
- Verizon
- Orange
- SFR
- Deutsche Telekom
- NTT DOCOMO
- Vodacom