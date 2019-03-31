Nokia confirms 30th commercial 5G deal

Nokia celebrated its 30th commercial 5G deal: Austria's A1.



Nokia said, taken together, the 30 commercial deals - including 16 with publicly named service provider customers - offer an insight into the progress of 5G roll-outs around the world and illustrate the value network operators see in this technology.





A1

Telenor

Sprint

5G-Salt

Telia

TIM

Ice (Norway)

T-Mobile US

Vodafone Italy

U.S. Cellular

Telecom Egypt

CMCC

rain (South Africa)

China Telecommunications Corporation

Saudi Telecom Co.

Korea Telecom

Optus

Bharti Airtel

Telefónica Deutschland

Sandvik

Starhub

Softbank

Rakuten

du

Verizon

Orange

SFR

Deutsche Telekom

NTT DOCOMO

Vodacom

"This achievement marks a proud moment for Nokia as a company," commented Rajeev Suri, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia. "With these agreements, creating new partnerships and continuing existing relationships around the world, we can see the promise of 5G becoming a reality. Many of the 30 commercial 5G deals we celebrate today include multiple elements from across our end-to-end portfolio as our customers turn to Nokia at each stage of their 5G investment cycle."Nokia has made 5G announcements with the following companies: