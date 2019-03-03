MWC19 Barcelona attendance hits record 109,000

Attendance at MWC19 Barcelona was 109,000, up slightly from recent years:



2019 - 109,000

2018 - 107,000

2017 - 108,000

2016 - 101,000



Visitors came from 198 countries and territories, and more than 55 percent of this year’s MWC attendees held senior-level positions, including 7,900 CEOs.



More than 2,400 companies participated at MWC19 across more than 120,000 net square meters of exhibition and hospitality space at Fira Gran Via.



Today we celebrate another highly successful MWC Barcelona, which brought together attendees, governments and regulators across the global ecosystem, spanning multiple sectors and reflecting the expanding role of mobile connectivity,” said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. “With the theme of ‘Intelligent Connectivity’, 5G was prominent at MWC19 and it was exciting to see a glimpse of that new world, with 5G-enabled handsets launched, new products and services, and even the first demonstration of live tele-monitored surgery over 5G technology. The mobile industry continues to make strong progress with 5G and MWC Barcelona continues to showcase the best and most creative elements of our connected world.”