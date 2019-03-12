Motorola Solutions named Dr. Mahesh Saptharishi as its new chief technology officer.
Saptharishi previously spent five years as CTO for Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company and a leading provider of video and analytics solutions. He earned a doctorate degree in machine learning from Carnegie Mellon University and has also authored numerous scientific publications, articles and patents.
Motorola Solutions appoints Saptharishi as CTO
