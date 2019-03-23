Molex joins Networking for Autonomous Vehicles Alliance

Molex has joined the Networking for Autonomous Vehicles (NAV) Alliance, which was created to drive the ecosystem development required for the next generation of Multi-Gig Ethernet networking in vehicles. The NAV Alliance also provides a platform for the automotive industry to create innovative in-vehicle network infrastructure solutions for autonomous vehicles and facilitate wide deployment of networking technologies and products.



NAV was founded in July 2018 by Aquantia, Bosch, Continental, NVIDIA, and the Volkswagen Group of America.“Molex is pleased to join the NAV Alliance and work closely with our industry peers who share our commitment to shaping the future of driving by creating in-vehicle network infrastructures for automotive OEMs and Tier One manufacturers developing the next-generation of connected vehicles,” stated Mike Gardner, director of advanced technology market development, Molex.