Molex highlights 100G Lambda and Coherent platforms

At this week's OFC, Molex announced the general availability of its 100G Lambda product platform. Volume production starts in Q2 2019. Multiple 100GbE and 400GbE products will be offered such as 100G-DR QSFP28, 100G-FR QSFP28, 100G-LR QSFP28, 400G-DR4 QSFP-DD, 400G-FR4 QSFP-DD and 400G-LR4 QSFP-DD.



In addition, Molex is showcasing the coherent product platform, which supports products such as OIF 400G ZR compliant transceivers in OSFP and QSFP-DD form factors.



Molex is also hosting a joint live demo with Cisco, Innovium and Ixia that shows end-to-end Ethernet traffic through 400G-DR4, 100G-DR, 100G-FR and 100G-LR transceivers. The demo highlights the 100G Lambda Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) compliant technology’s readiness to support next-generation high-speed, high-density networking. Sharing the same optoelectronic technology, the 100G Lambda product platform is scalable to support future serial 100G and 800G products.https://www.connector.com/solutions/ofc