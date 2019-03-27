Midwest Fiber Network upgrades with Fujitsu 1FINITY

Midwest Fiber Network has successfully upgraded an existing fiber transport network with a 200 GbE system based on the Fujitsu 1FINITY S100 Layer 2 Switch and Virtuora Network Control Solution.



Specifically, MFN opted to overlay the existing network with a disaggregated 200 Gbps architecture based on the Fujitsu 1FINITY S100 modular platform with up to 1.2 Tbps bidirectional packet switching capacity. Paired with the Virtuora network controller and packet control application, the 1FINITY platform enables a programmable, software-defined network infrastructure that offers future-proof capacity with a low total cost of ownership, allowing the MFN member companies to take advantage of emerging business opportunities.



The nine telecom carriers that make up the collaborative Midwest Fiber Network (MFN) deliver voice, video and data services to residential and business subscribers throughout southwestern Iowa, in addition to providing mobile backhaul services. MFN operates a shared transport architecture that spans several hundred miles of fiber network.



Fujits said this high-capacity Carrier Ethernet network delivers a substantial boost in bandwidth for MFN member companies and their customers, with a flexible evolution path to meet future capacity needs as well.



“The MFN member companies, like other communications service providers worldwide, need to strike a balance between offering sufficient capacity and achieving maximum return on investment,” said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “Fujitsu recommended that MFN deploy high-capacity Carrier Ethernet technology on the 1FINITY platform as the best option to quickly boost capacity without incurring significant equipment costs, enabling a flexible, low-risk path to meet future needs.”