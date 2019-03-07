MaxLinear demos QSFP-DD Optical Interoperability for 400G

At OFC 2019, MaxLinear privately showcased optical interoperability using 400Gbps QSFP-DD modules from early access customers.



The demonstration highlighted the capabilities of MaxLinear’s Telluride PAM4 DSP, the MxL93542, by enabling an end-to-end 400Gbps FR4 link between QSFP-DD modules from multiple vendors. In addition, optical interop will be demonstrated between a 400Gbps DR4 optical module and a 100Gbps DR1 optical module in breakout mode.



“We sampled our Telluride PAM4 DSP one year ago and in that time have enabled numerous customers to design and sample 100G DR1 and 400G DR4 & FR4 modules,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President and General Manager of MaxLinear’s High-Speed Interconnect Group. “We are very excited to be demonstrating some of those modules at OFC and sharing our plans to remain at the forefront of this major industry transition towards 400Gbps based on 100G per optical wavelength PAM4 technology.”



The Telluride family of chips includes the MxL93542 PAM4 DSP with integrated EA-EML driver and the MxL9154 quad linear PAM4 TIA.





