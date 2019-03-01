Marvell posts quarterly revenue of $745 million, eyes 5G

Marvell Technology Group reported revenue of $745 million for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 (ended 02-Feb-2109).



GAAP net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $(261) million, or $(0.40) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $168 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter was $107 million.



Revenue for fiscal 2019 was $2.9 billion. GAAP net loss from continuing operations for fiscal 2019 was $(179) million, or $(0.30) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for fiscal 2019 was $716 million, or $1.19 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for fiscal 2019 was $597 million



"Marvell continued to improve its financial performance in fiscal 2019, while also increasing scale and diversifying its business through the acquisition of Cavium. While macroeconomic conditions are currently impacting our first quarter outlook, we expect growth to resume in the second quarter," said Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, we are excited about our expanding position in the 5G market, including our recently announced partnership with Samsung, which includes multiple generations of baseband and control plane processors for both LTE and 5G base stations."









Whereas initial deployments of 5G NR have been dominated by FPGA-based solutions, Marvell said its 5G solution encompasses baseband DSPs, Arm multi-core SoCs, purpose-built hardware accelerators, Ethernet connectivity engines and system-level security solutions.



Marvell's 5G NR Platform includes:



Radio Access SoCs: The OCTEON Fusion-M product line is optimized for cost/power and programmable with a 3GPP protocol stack split and massive MIMO capabilities. Marvell's SoCs set the performance benchmark for both LTE-A and 5G NR, with multiple deployments through key industry partners.

ThunderX2 Arm-based Server: Marvell has introduced workload optimized ThunderX2 server processors to augment and enhance its 5G portfolio.