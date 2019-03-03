MACOM hosts InnovationZone at OFC 2019

At OFC 2019, MACOM is hosting an InnovationZone featuring key industry vendors demonstrating interoperability with live and static modules, including:
- 64 GBaud Coherent for Long-Haul, Metro and DCI
- 400 Gbps PAM-4 for FR4/DR4
- 200/400 Gbps for SR-8 and AOC
- 200 Gbps Analog CDRs for CWDM4
- 100 Gbps for DR/FR and CWDM4
- 25/50 Gbps Optical Connectivity for 5G
- 10/25 Gbps PON
Participating companies include Accelink, Alpha, CIG, Colorchip, Cube Optics, Delta, Dust Photonics, FOC, Hisense, Innolight, Intel, Lumentum, Luxhsare-ICT, Mentech, Molex, NeoPhotonics, OE Solutions, Potron Tech, Ruigu, T&W, Tibitcom, Tsuhan, W Optics and YSOD.
“MACOM’s InnovationZone represents the best of today’s innovative solutions for Cloud Data Center and 5G connectivity,” said Preet Virk, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Networks, MACOM. “Featuring MACOM’s leading components and technology in industry solutions, the InnovationZone showcases the ongoing progress component suppliers and module vendors are making towards enabling the next-generation of optical connectivity, demonstrated in the newly popular PlugFest event style.”
“Intel is pleased to join in the industry’s first ever InnovationZone at OFC with MACOM,” said Scott Schube, Director of Strategic Marketing, Intel Corporation. “This event showcases leading solutions for supporting next-generation optical networking, including Intel’s 100Gbps silicon photonics-based CWDM4 modules.”
http://www.macom.com/applications/optical-networking