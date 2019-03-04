MACOM expands 400G PAM-4 with Low Noise Transimpedance Amplifiers

MACOM Technology Solutions announced availability of production versions of its four-channel (4 x 100G) 56/106 Gbit PAM-4 linear transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) optimized for use in 400G optical modules targeting cloud data center applications.







MACOM's new MATA-03820 and the MATA-03819 are available in flip chip and wire bonding packaging options, respectively, for fast, flexible deployment in single-lambda 400G-FR4 and DR4 format QSFP-DD and OSFP optical modules. The devices deliver low noise performance less than 1.5 uA RMS typical and support bandwidth up to 35 GHz.“In the rapid evolution to single fiber 100G and parallel fiber 200G and 400G connectivity, we believe that MACOM has again affirmed its leadership position in delivering the high-performance, power-efficient optical components needed to maximize bandwidth density in the Cloud Data Center”“Molex is excited to collaborate with MACOM. Leveraging MACOM’s technical support along with its broad portfolio of TIAs we are able to ensure the availability of industry leading 400G optical modules,” said Adit Narasimha, Vice President and General Manager, Molex Optoelectronics. “The low noise performance of MACOM’s TIA along with its flexible programmability, enable delivery of industry leading low bit error performance when implemented with a DSP for 400G modules.”