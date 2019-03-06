MACOM announces dual and quad channel 64GBaud TIA for 600G

MACOM Technology Solutions introduced new dual and quad channel 64 GBaud transimpedance amplifier (TIA) solutions for coherent applications up to 600G.



The new dual-channel MATA-006806 and quad-channel MATA-006406 offer customers the low noise, low power and high bandwidth required to enable Integrated Coherent Receivers (ICRs) and Integrated Coherent Transmit-Receive Optical Sub-Assemblies (ICTROSAs) operating up to 600Gbps in Telecom and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) applications.







MACOM’s 64 GBaud driver and TIA solutions feature high transimpedance gain, high bandwidth, low input referred noise and low THD to support up to 64Gbaud symbol rates and 64 QAM modulation. The MATA-006806 has purely analog control while the MATA-006406 includes both analog and integrated SPI control for full digital operation.“MACOM has always raised the bar in providing excellent driver solutions to our customers and helping them to design best-in-class coherent transmit channels. We’re extending our leadership to supporting new 600G ICR designs, and engaging with all Tier 1 customers to qualify in our TIA,” said Rajiv Somisetty, Senior Product Marketing Manager at MACOM. “MACOM’s TIA devices will provide customers with essential low noise and high performance. Partnered with our quad channel drivers, these solutions will ease the design and development cycle of our customers.”