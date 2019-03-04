MACOM announces drivers for Single-Lambda 100G and 400G

MACOM Technology Solutions announced the availability of a new family of drivers for Single-Lambda 100G and 400G applications. These 2nd generation EML and Silicon Photonic drivers in low-cost SMT packaging include:





MAOM-005321: Single-channel EML driver in 3x4mm package

MAOM-005324: Single-channel Silicon Photonics driver in 3x4mm package

MAOM-005421: Quad-channel EML driver in 7x7.2mm package

MAOM-005424: Quad-channel Silicon Photonics driver in 5x6mm package

“To date we’ve had multiple design wins at 100G and 400G, and with customers expected toramp, MACOM’s goal is to continue our leadership in the datacom segment by providing optimal driver solutions to our customers,” said Rajiv Somisetty, Senior Product Marketing Manager at MACOM. “Our new driver family underscores our ability to do exactly that. Whether it’s an EML or SiPh based module solution our customer is working on, MACOM’s second-generation driver family with improved performance at lower cost is the ideal solution.”