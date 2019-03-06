MACOM and CIG demo 200G QSFP module

MACOM Technology Solutions demonstrated a 200G optical module designed in collaboration with Cambridge Industries Group (CIG).



The new 200G (4 x 50Gbps) QSFP module was developed by CIG leveraging a high-performance analog chipset from MACOM, and is optimized for volume-scale deployment in high-density Cloud Data Center links.



MACOM’s fully analog transmit and receive chipset is comprised of the MAOM-38053 four-channel transmit CDR with integrated EML driver and, on the receive side, features MACOM BSP56B photodetectors, a MATA-03819 quad TIA and the MASC-38040 four-channel receive CDR.



“MACOM is applying its expertise and market leadership in 25Gbps and 100Gbps solutions to 50Gbps PAM-4 applications and specifically to 200G QSFP and 2 x 200G OSFP/QSFP-DD modules to bring the benefits of low power and low latency solutions to Cloud Data Centers,” said Marek Tlalka, Senior Director of Marketing, High-Performance Analog, MACOM. “We are excited to collaborate with CIG to deliver the industry’s first 200G optical module based fully on a low cost and low power analog chipset.”



“CIG has again advanced its leadership in 200G QSFP module applications with MACOM’s low cost, lower power, fully analog technology for volume production in our highly automated production lines,” said Michael Xin, VP of Sales and Marketing, CIG. “This breakthrough affirms our commitment to advancing optical module technology and enabling a new ecosystem for analog technology in Data Center interconnects.”