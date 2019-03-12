Linux Foundation's CommunityBridge offers funding, security, mentoring, diversity

The Linux Foundation is launching CommunityBridge – a new platform to help open source developers to advance sustainability, security, and diversity as they grow.
The initial launch of CommunityBridge offers open source communities early access to three critical tools:
- CommunityBridge Funding: enabling developers to transparently raise and spend funding;
- CommunityBridge Security: providing transparency into potential vulnerabilities and fixes; and
- CommunityBridge People: enabling easy connections of mentors and prospective mentees interested in getting involved in projects and advancing diversity.
“While large open source projects are often well-resourced, many smaller projects require more funds, talent, security, diversity, and resources to thrive,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation. “CommunityBridge is the platform to solve critical challenges and fuel open source innovation and sustainability by empowering people — all in one place.”
http://communitybridge.org