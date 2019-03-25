Kingston intros 3.78 TB data center SSDs

Kingston Digital announced the shipment of its Data Center DC500M Enterprise SSD optimized for mixed-use workloads to ensure predictable random I/O performance as well as predictable low latencies over a wide range of read and write workloads. DC500M is available in 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB and 3.84TB capacities.



This is the second drive in the DC500 series. Last week, the company began shipping its DC500R SSD optimized for read-centric applications.







“Eighty (80) percent of all enterprise SSDs deployed in data centers require less than one DWPD,” said Gregory Wong, president and principal analyst, Forward Insights. “As data centers seek the optimal balance between application-required endurance, capacity and cost, this trend is expected to continue.”“Quality of Service in an enterprise SSD is essential for Cloud computing applications that require predictable storage performance levels and meet customer service level agreements. The new DC500 Series SSDs deliver excellent performance to intensive data center applications from the development stage of the application to the end-user customer experience downstream,” said Keith Schimmenti, enterprise SSD business manager, Kingston. “To ensure the security of user data, DC500 incorporates end-to-end data path protection and power-loss protection to safeguard data in-flight in the event of sudden power loss. This is the optimal data center storage solution when you combine its enterprise-class reliability and strict QoS requirements along with Kingston’s legendary pre- and post-sales support.”