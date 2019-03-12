Iskratel combines GPON Home Gateway with mesh Wi-Fi

Iskratel introduced its Innbox G78 GPON Home Gateway with mesh Wi-Fi capabilities based on multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO).



The new solution, which provides hardware support for Wi-Fi Alliance’s Easy Mesh, has been launched alongside Iskratel’s new mesh Wi-Fi solution. This further addresses inadequate home broadband and uses a cloud-based TR-069 centralised management system to provide operators such as one of Croatia’s leading fixed broadband provider Optima Telekom with remote control and configuration of customer premises equipment (CPE).



“We are very pleased to launch our two new products which aim to address sub-standard Wi-Fi performance in consumers’ homes,” said Mitja Golja, Head of Solutions for Broadband Networks at Iskratel. “This will become increasingly important for operators as end users increasingly access bandwidth-hungry services at home and any drops or lags in connectivity become unacceptable. Our new solutions will support operators in meeting these expectations, enabling simplified network management and reduced operational costs.”