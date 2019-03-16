Introducing Carrier Open Infrastructure





Bob Lamb of CBTS introduces Carrier Open Infrastructure (COI), which is reference architecture based on frameworks from the Open Networking Foundation (ONF), open source hardware from the Open Compute Project (OCP) and Open Source VNFs.



CBTS said its goal is to help carriers leverage open source virtual networking functions (VNFs) and common, off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware to grow revenue as broadband speeds increase and average revenue per-subscriber (ARPU) declines.



The COI architecture leverages the ONF's Central Office Redefined as a data center (CORD) framework for enabling gigabit access over copper, fiber and wireless.







