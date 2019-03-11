International bank picks Zayo for wavelength service

Zayo announced that a major international bank has selected it to provide wavelength connectivity for a network expansion project in the U.S. and need for future capacity requirements.



The dedicated wavelength solution will connect approximately 10 locations for the customer primarily on the East Coast.



“The sale is an excellent illustration of our vertical segment approach deepening a relationship with an existing customer,” said Jack Waters, president of Zayo Networks and COO. “They worked closely with the customer to develop this unique solution, which will enable the bank to continue to scale their network across a strategic geography.”



