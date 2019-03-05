Intel integrates 58Gbps transceiver on its Stratix 10 TX FPGA

Intel’s Programmable Solutions Group has integrated 58Gbps transceiver technology on its Stratix 10 TX field programmable gate array (FPGA). The 58Gbps PAM4 transceiver technology now shipping in volume production and enabling 400Gb Ethernet deployment.



“As we continue to deliver product innovations and capabilities that allow for higher data ingest and processing speeds critical for networking and data center applications, this is a powerful example of how Intel FPGAs bring real value to our customers,” stated Dan McNamara, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Programmable Solutions Group.



By supporting dual-mode modulation, 58Gbps PAM4 and 30Gbps NRZ, new infrastructure can reach 58Gbps data rates while staying backward-compatible with existing network infrastructure.



“The 400Gb Ethernet and QSFP-DD market is evolving at a fast pace. And being first to market with a portable solution is instrumental to enable the transition from lab to the field. We were excited to work closely with Intel to deliver our next-generation test module with the only production FPGA technology supporting native 58Gbps PAM4,” says Ildefonso M. Polo, vice president of Product Marketing at VeEX.





