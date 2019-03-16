Alan Chang discusses Inspur's contributions to the Open Compute Project, including a High-density Cloud-optimized platform code-named “Crane Mountain”.
This four-socket platform is a high-density, flexible and powerful 2U server, validated for Cascade Lake processors and optimized with Intel Optane DC persistent memory. It is designed and optimized for cloud Infrastructure-aaS, Function-aaS, and Bare-Metal-aaS solutions.
https://youtu.be/JZj-arumtD0
Inspur at OCP 2019
