Saturday, March 16, 2019

Inspur at OCP 2019

Alan Chang discusses Inspur's contributions to the Open Compute Project, including a High-density Cloud-optimized platform code-named “Crane Mountain”. 

This four-socket platform is a high-density, flexible and powerful 2U server, validated for Cascade Lake processors and optimized with Intel Optane DC persistent memory.  It is designed and optimized for cloud Infrastructure-aaS, Function-aaS, and Bare-Metal-aaS solutions.

https://youtu.be/JZj-arumtD0


