Infinera demos 600G over 250km

Infinera has successfully demonstrated 600G per wavelength transmission over 250 km in a production network with the Infinera Groove G30 muxponder solution.



The field trial was completed on the backbone network of a leading European service provider using the Infinera Groove G30 CHM2T solution operating over the Infinera 7300 multi-haul dense wavelength-division multiplexing transport platform. In addition to achieving the delivery of error-free 600G 64 quadrature amplitude modulation (64QAM) transmission over a 250-km link in the production network, Infinera also successfully demonstrated 500G 32QAM over 500 km of fiber during the trial, another industry first.



“Delivering optimal reach, performance and capacity to meet the evolving network demands of our customers is at the heart of our Infinite Network vision,” said Glen Laxdal, Senior Vice President, Product Line Management at Infinera. “This achievement underscores Infinera’s commitment to continue delivering innovative solutions for network operators with capacity and scale while simplifying operations.”