Indonesia tests docomo sky drones for tower inspection

PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk. (STP), a company that leases out telecommunication towers in Indonesia, is testing a service called "docomo sky for Tower Inspection" that uses drones to photograph base stations and telecom towers.



The system being tested is based on an operational drone-based tower inspection system developed by DOCOMO for its commercial network throughout Japan, and supports the "docomo sky" ground control station (GCS) app for assistance in inspection tasks, enabling drone operators to input flight data with ease. For the test, DOCOMO will provide its cloud-based platform for operational support and data analysis. The drones fly automatically, take photos and transmit the images via the platform in real time, enabling technicians to inspect the towers via the docomo sky web browser immediately.





