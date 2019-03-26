IDT announces ClockMatrix timing devices for 5G

Integrated Device Technology (IDT) introduced its ClockMatrix family of multi-channel clocking devices for a variety of network devices used in both backhaul and fronthaul 5G applications. The devices are already used in 5G base stations, routers, switches and other networking equipment.



The ClockMatrix family is comprised of three lines of devices:





System Synchronizers, which generate telecom-compliant clocks for network equipment

Port Synchronizers, for extending telecom-compliant clocks to the many ports in network equipment

Universal Frequency Translators (UFT), which perform jitter attenuation, clock generation and frequency translation functions for general purpose applications.