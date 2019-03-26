IDT announces ClockMatrix timing devices for 5G

Integrated Device Technology (IDT) introduced its ClockMatrix family of multi-channel clocking devices for a variety of network devices used in both backhaul and fronthaul 5G applications. The devices are already used in 5G base stations, routers, switches and other networking equipment.
The ClockMatrix family is comprised of three lines of devices:
- System Synchronizers, which generate telecom-compliant clocks for network equipment
- Port Synchronizers, for extending telecom-compliant clocks to the many ports in network equipment
- Universal Frequency Translators (UFT), which perform jitter attenuation, clock generation and frequency translation functions for general purpose applications.
"We recognized several years ago that the wireless carriers' impending migration to 5G networks would require more precise time synchronization, and so we designed our ClockMatrix family to both upgrade the time precision of existing network equipment as well as support new equipment designs to enable a smooth migration," said Kris Rausch, vice president and general manager of IDT's Timing Products Division. "ClockMatrix devices are the only timing solutions on the market to combine such performance and features with exceptional flexibility, which not only makes them excellent for 5G networking equipment, but a variety of other applications."
IDT said its new devices can make extremely accurate phase measurements on timing signals using their multiple inputs and precision time-to-digital converters (TDC), with some family members capable of measuring to less than 1 ps. Additionally, they offer precise control of input-to-output phase (as low as 1ps steps) along with excellent close-in phase noise performance.
The pulse width modulation (PWM) capability of the devices eliminates the need for customers to redesign existing backplanes. This allows manufacturers to get new line cards to market quickly and to target an existing installed base with a simple migration path. PWM can transmit and receive clocks, frames pulses and time-of-day (TOD) data in one signal.
The ClockMatrix family of synchronizers meet carriers' constant time error (cTE) and G.8273.2 telecom boundary clock (T-BC) requirements. Their exceptional phase alignment performance makes the devices ideal for T-BC classes C and D, with demonstrated cTE performance better than 5 nanoseconds in customer systems.
https://www.idt.com/products/clocks-timing/clockmatrix-timing-solutions