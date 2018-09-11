IDT launches 80G linear drivers for next-gen coherent

Integrated Device Technology (IDT) introduced its new GX7847x 80G linear driver series, in die form, for next generation coherent optical integrated modules.



IDT said its GX7847x series 80G linear drivers are 4-channel integrated single die solutions that cover all optical modulator technologies in the market. The GX78471, GX78472 and GX78474 are optimized to provide the best performance for Lithium Niobate, Indium Phosphide, and Silicon Photonics modulators, respectively.



The drivers are designed for 400G ZR, Metro, and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) applications, are compliant with the Optical Interconnect Forum (OIF) standard, and are used in highly integrated optical sub-assembly modules such as the High Bandwidth Coherent Driver Modulator (HB-CDM) and Integrated Coherent Transmitter-Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly (IC-TROSA). The HB-CDM and IC-TORSA using the GX7847x series have higher bandwidth without any degradations in terms of output voltage swing, linearity, power consumption and die size.



http://www.idt.com









IDT, which is based in San Jose, California, is a leading supplier of analog mixed-signal products, including sensors, connectivity and wireless power. Renesas is the leading global supplier of microcontrollers, and a leader in analog & power and SoC products. The acquisition will provide Renesas with analog mixed-signal capabilities in embedded systems, including RF, advanced timing, memory interface & power management, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors.



The combination of these product lines with Renesas’ advanced MCUs and SoCs and power management ICs enables Renesas to offer comprehensive solutions that support the increasing demand of high data processing performance. Renesas Electronics Corporation of Japan has agreed to acquire Integrated Device Technology (IDT, NASDAQ: IDTI) for approximately US$6.7 billion (approximately 733.0 billion yen at an exchange rate of 110 yen to the dollar), combing two recognized leaders in embedded processors and analog mixed-signal semiconductors. IDT shares are to be acquired at a price of US$49.00 per share. IDT, which is based in San Jose, California, is a leading supplier of analog mixed-signal products, including sensors, connectivity and wireless power. Renesas is the leading global supplier of microcontrollers, and a leader in analog & power and SoC products. The acquisition will provide Renesas with analog mixed-signal capabilities in embedded systems, including RF, advanced timing, memory interface & power management, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors. The combination of these product lines with Renesas’ advanced MCUs and SoCs and power management ICs enables Renesas to offer comprehensive solutions that support the increasing demand of high data processing performance.