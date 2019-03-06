Huawei intros symmetric 10G PON ONT

Huawei released a symmetric 10G PON ONT with integrated Wi-Fi 6.
Key features:
- 10 Gbps bidirectional transmission: The EchoLife V5 X Pro gateway supports smooth evolution from GPON to 10G PON and provides up to 10 Gbps wired transmission in both upstream and downstream directions, enabling super gigabit broadband access for high-bandwidth services such as home video, entertainment, VR, gaming, and private line.
- Ultimate Wi-Fi experience with zero freezing: The EchoLife V5 X Pro gateway features Wi-Fi 6 technology with an air interface rate of up to 6 Gbps, four times that of Wi-Fi 5. The unique dual-4x4 high-performance omnidirectional antenna array design reduces attenuation from walls by 25%. It also supports the highest 160 MHz spectrum bandwidth in the industry, and intelligently avoids busy channels by using radar channel scanning to help users connect to the fastest Wi-Fi channel. A proprietary optimization algorithm is used to shorten Wi-Fi transmission delay to less than 7 ms, eliminate stalling and delay, and ensure ultimate user experience for cutting-edge immersive services such as 4K/8K IPTV, online gaming, and cloud VR.
- Ubiquitous coverage for large residences: In large residences where Wi-Fi signals of a single ONT cannot cover the entire space, the EchoLife V5 X Pro gateway supports the PremiumWi-Fi solution to flexibly mesh network with a series of edge ONT products. This extends Wi-Fi coverage, providing ubiquitous high-speed broadband experience. PremiumWi-Fi uses a cloud management platform to visually monitor Wi-Fi performance in real time, help operator detect Wi-Fi faults with one click, and reduce home visits for troubleshooting by 30%, significantly reducing O&M costs.