Huawei files suit against U.S. government in U.S. federal cout

Huawei has filed a lawsuit in a U.S. federal court in Plano, Texas against the U.S. government arguing that restrictions against the firm and other actions by the U.S. government are unconstitutional. Huawei is seeking a permanent injunction against these restrictions.



Huawei announced the lawsuit at a press conference in Shenzhen, China.



"The U.S. Congress has repeatedly failed to produce any evidence to support its restrictions on Huawei products. We are compelled to take this legal action as a proper and last resort," Guo Ping, Huawei Rotating Chairman said. "This ban not only is unlawful, but also restricts Huawei from engaging in fair competition, ultimately harming U.S. consumers. We look forward to the court's verdict, and trust that it will benefit both Huawei and the American people."



Guo Ping added, "If this law is set aside, as it should be, Huawei can bring more advanced technologies to the United States and help it build the best 5G networks. Huawei is willing to address the U.S. Government's security concerns. Lifting the NDAA ban will give the U.S. Government the flexibility it needs to work with Huawei and solve real security issues."