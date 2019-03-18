Germany's TelemaxX deploys Ciena for Ethernet Business Services

TelemaxX Telekommunikation GmbH, a leading data center provider in Germany, recently deployed sCiena’s Packet Networking portfolio to transform its network and ensure a smooth rollout of Ethernet Business Services (EBS).



TelemaxX manages five data centers across the region of Karlsruhe. To support the introduction of EBS and improve end-user experience and data center interconnect with the network upgrade, TelemaxX is utilizing several solutions from Ciena’s Packet Networking portfolio, including the 8700 Packetwave Platform, 5142 Service Aggregation Platform, 3942 Service Delivery Switch, 3916 Service Delivery Switch, and 3904 Service Delivery Switch. Additionally, Ciena’s Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) software gives TelemaxX multi-layer provisioning capabilities for end-to-end network and service management, software-based control and automation, and online planning.



