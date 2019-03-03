Foxconn Interconnect Technology demos 400G BiDi

Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) will demonstrate its 400 Gbps Bi-directional (BiDi) QSFP-DD multi-mode fiber (MMF) transceiver module for 400 Gigabit Ethernet Applications.



The module is designed to facilitate an easy upgrade path from 100 Gbps to 400 Gbps by reusing existing MPO fiber cable infrastructure used in 40G SR4 QSFP+ and 100G SR4 QSFP28 deployment with 8-fibers ribbon cable. The 400G BiDi modules support link distances up to 70m OM3 and 100m OM4.



FIT cited the following advantages for the 400G BiDi transceiver compared to alternative solutions, including:





Extended use of installed MPO MMF cabling to support the transition to 400 GbE: An upgrade path for millions of 100G QSFP28 SR4 MMF transceivers deployed in the field to FIT's new 400G BiDi QSFP28 transceiver. 400G BiDi enables customers to reduce their Capex and Opex costs when they transition to 400G by utilizing existing MMF cable infrastructure.

Endorsed by Major OEM's: 40G BiDi QSFP+ and 100G BiDi QSPF28 transceivers have already been widely adopted in the industry.

Lower Cost Solution: 40G BiDi, 100G BiDi and 400G BiDi efficiently use 2 VCSEL wavelengths (850nm and 910nm) per link, instead of more complex and costly solutions using 4 VCSEL wavelengths (850 – 950nm range). This enables customers to use existing MMF cable infrastructure.

Fully Compliant to IEC 60793-2 Effective Modal Bandwidth (EMB) specifications: Alternate solutions with 4 VCSEL wavelengths will require fiber infrastructure with a higher EMB

4x100 Gbps breakout capability: 400G BiDi can be operated in either an aggregate point to point mode or a breakout mode. In the 4x100 Gbps breakout mode, the 400G BiDi will interoperate with 100G BiDi solutions allowing backward compatibility to 100 Gbps network applications

The 400G BiDi transceiver solution is based on Broadcom's industry leading optical ICs and components including 400G 8:8 PAM-4 PHY and an array of 4x50G VCSEL and PIN photodetector components plus complementary 4x50G transimpedance amplifier (TIA) and laser driver ICs. The solution delivers unprecedented performance and power efficiency enabling high volume deployment of 400 GbE MMF links for datacenter and cloud networks.

"The 2 million 40G and 100G BiDi transceivers we have shipped to date demonstrate the success and market acceptance of these optical solutions enabling customers to realize further cost savings by reusing their existing OM3 and OM4 MMF cable infrastructures. The new 400G BiDi transceiver module leverages proven FIT BiDi technology and builds upon that success story by offering a higher speed product for link distances below 100 meters for hyperscale data centers, enterprise, and fabric interconnects of 5G wireless infrastructures," said Adam Carter, Chief Commercial Officer in FIT's Fiber Optics Communications Business.