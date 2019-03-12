FLY-LION3 subsea cable reaches Mayotte

The 400 km-long FLY-LION3 subsea cable has reached the island of Mayotte, an overseas department and region of France located in the Indian Ocean.



FLY-LION3 has landing stations in Kaweni (Mamoudzou) and Moroni. It will also link to existing cables LION2 and EASSy, offering a direct connection to the east coast of Africa.



Orange Marine, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Orange group, is responsible for laying the cable.

