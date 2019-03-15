FCC seeks innovation in spectrum above 95 GHz

The FCC adopted new rules allowing for the development of new services in the spectrum above 95 GHz.



Specifically, the FCC is creating a new category of experimental licenses for use of frequencies between 95 GHz and 3 THz. The goal is to give innovators the flexibility to conduct experiments lasting up to 10 years, and to more easily market equipment during the

experimental period.



The item also makes a total of 21.2 gigahertz of spectrum available for use by unlicensed devices. The FCC said it selected bands with propagation characteristics that will permit large numbers of unlicensed devices to use the spectrum, while limiting the potential for

interference to existing governmental and scientific operations in the above-95 GHz bands, such as space research and atmospheric sensing.



https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-opens-spectrum-horizons-new-services-technologies



