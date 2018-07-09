Facebook to deploy own fiber cables linking data centers in Ohio, Virginia, NC

As previously disclosed, Facebook built its own 200-mile underground fiber cable between its data centers in New Mexico and Texas. The cable is described as "one of the highest-capacity systems in the United States, with state-of-the-art optical fiber."
Facebook now plans new fiber builds between its data centers in Ohio, Virginia, and North Carolina.
This blog posting by Facebook's Kevin Salvadori discusses the company's fiber deployments.
Facebook presentation: Optics Inside the Data Center
Mark McKillop, Network Engineer at Facebook, and Katharine Schmidtke, Sourcing Manager of Network Hardware at Facebook, talk about challenges in Facebook's optical networks, both in backbone and in data centers.
The first part of the video covers the optical systems used to connect Facebook's POPs and data centers.
The second part discusses optical scaling challenges inside the data centers, including the potential for onboard optics in future systems.
This 30-minute video presentation was recorded at Facebook's Networking@Scale 2018 event in June in California.
See video:
https://www.facebook.com/atscaleevents/videos/2090069407932819/
