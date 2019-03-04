Evertz Microsystems Selects Ranovus’ 200G CFP2 Direct Detect Transceivers

Evertz Microsystems, which supplies technology solutions for the broadcast, media and entertainment industries, will deploy Ranovus’ 200G CFP2 Direct Detect transceiver product into the Evertz Software Defined Video Networking switch and routing infrastructure.
Ranovus transceivers employ quantum dot laser (QDL) and micro-ring resonator Silicon Photonics technologies. Highlights:
- Fully compliant with Telcordia GR-468 Standard
- DCI, metro access, 5G Mobility and multi-access edge computing applications
- Transmission distances of 15km, 40km and 80km+
- Platform capable of supporting Industrial Temperature Range
- 96 DWDM channels in the C-band now and L-band in the future
- 1.6 Tb/s 1RU Shelf Density
- Form factor and compatible electrical interface with CFP2-DCO
- 56Gb/s PAM4 PHY with multiple programmable FEC options to optimize link performance
- Full diagnostics and self-monitoring capabilities to enable high-reliability networks