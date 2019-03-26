European Commission issues 5G cybersecurity recommendations

The European Commission issued a set of recommendations concerning cybersecurity and 5G networks. The recommendations include legislative and policy instruments.



Key points



1. At national level -- Each Member State should complete a national risk assessment of 5G network infrastructures by the end of June 2019. Member States should update existing security requirements for network providers and include conditions for ensuring the security of public networks, especially when granting rights of use for radio frequencies in 5G bands. These measures should include reinforced obligations on suppliers and operators to ensure the security of the networks. The national risk assessments and measures should consider various risk factors, such as technical risks and risks linked to the behaviour of suppliers or operators, including those from third countries. National risk assessments will be a central element towards building a coordinated EU risk assessment.



EU Member States have the right to exclude companies from their markets for national security reasons, if they do not comply with the country's standards and legal framework.



2. At EU level -- Member States should exchange information with each other and with the support of the Commission and the European Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), will complete a coordinated risk assessment by 1 October 2019. On that basis, Member States will agree on a set of mitigating measures that can be used at national level. These can include certification requirements, tests, controls, as well as the identification of products or suppliers that are considered potentially non-secure. This work will be done by the Cooperation Group of competent authorities, as set out under the Directive on Security of Network and Information Systems, with the help of the Commission and ENISA. This coordinated work should support Member States' actions at national level and provide guidance to the Commission for possible further steps at EU level. In addition, Member States should develop specific security requirements that could apply in the context of public procurement related to 5G networks, including mandatory requirements to implement cybersecurity certification schemes.



Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, in charge of the Digital Economy and Society, added:"Protecting 5G networks aims at protecting the infrastructure that will support vital societal and economic functions – such as energy, transport, banking, and health, as well as the much more automated factories of the future. It also means protecting our democratic processes, such as elections, against interference and the spread of disinformation.”



http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-1832_en.htm