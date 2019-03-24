ETSI Multi-access Edge Computing phase 2 specs released

The ETSI Multi-access Edge Computing group (MEC ISG) released the first set of its Phase 2 specifications, including ETSI GS MEC 002 which includes new requirements for Phase 2, ETSI GS MEC 003 dealing with architecture and framework, and ETSI GS MEC 009 giving general principles for service APIs.







The updated specs focus on the integration of NFV integration. The specification also describes example use cases and their technical benefits, for the purpose of deriving requirements. In addition, the release includes a report on MEC support for vehicle to infrastructure and vehicle to vehicle use cases.“With this Release, the group continues to strengthen the leadership role that ETSI has played in edge computing since day one. I am proud of the quality of the work this team keeps delivering, making sure that the MEC marketplace evolves to an efficient, interoperable and open environment” says Alex Reznik, MEC ISG Chair.