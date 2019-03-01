Etisalat UAE selects Ericsson for 5G

Etisalat selected Ericsson to deploy a 5G radio network in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Etisalat is preparing to offer 5G enhanced mobile broadband and fixed wireless access - among the first 5G use cases - and will provide subscribers with higher throughput and better experiences.



Saeed Al Zarouni, Senior Vice President, Mobile Network, Etisalat, says: “Our ability to provide 5G services is due to our commitment to invest in line with our strategy to ‘Drive the Digital future to empower the society’ with solutions and services that are at the forefront of the digital journey. This is an opportunity for Etisalat to provide customers futuristic digital services and a truly transformative, nationwide 5G network they deserve."