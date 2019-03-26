Ericsson intros private 4G/5G for Industry 4.0 projects

Ericsson is launching a wireless connectivity IoT solution for Industry 4.0 digital transformation project.



Ericsson Industry Connect enables communication service providers to offer dedicated cellular networks at factories and warehouses starting with 4G/LTE and evolving to 5G.



The company says its new offering strengthens its private networks and IoT portfolios by making 4G and 5G accessible to new industrial markets.



Industrial-grade wireless connectivity supports use cases such as digital twin inspection (a real-time digital replica of a physical entity) with massive amounts of sensors; mobility for human machine interface (HMI) instructions for workers; collision avoidance and remote control for autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs); and collaborative robotics for automated operations.



Scania has already implemented Ericsson Industry Connect in its smart production lab in Södertälje, Sweden.



Åsa Tamsons, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Area Technologies and New Businesses, Ericsson, says: “Ericsson Industry Connect is built on design thinking to meet industrial customers’ requirements on speed, reliability and security, while being easy to install and manage. It helps enterprises to accelerate their automation and operational efficiency to the next level. It complements service providers’ offerings to enterprises with a solution that is easy to scale. Ericsson Industry Connect increases the relevance of cellular solutions in the high growing segment of industrial connectivity - leveraging Ericsson’s technology leadership, strength in connectivity, and R&D investments to date.”



