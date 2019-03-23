Ericsson and SK Telecom team on cloud-native 5G core

Ericsson and SK Telecom signed a three-year MoU to build cloud-native solutions for predictable performance and high availability, enabled by state optimized design and the micro services architecture



Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Line Packet Core at Ericsson, says: “Cloud-native micro-services architecture gives simplified and more granular software life-cycle management, higher degrees of automation, and more robust operations based on common mechanisms like container-based light weight virtualization and orchestration such as Kubernetes.”



Jong-kwan Park, SVP, Head of 5GX Labs, SK Telecom, says: “After the successful launch of 5G NSA network, SK Telecom is preparing to migrate towards 5G SA networks to provide the latest and greatest technology and services to its customers. This joint collaboration with Ericsson on the next generation 5G SA Core and cloud native principles will not only enable us to introduce new services faster while at the same time improve our operational efficiency but also support higher availability through simplified operation.”